Kiwi Office New Eco Category Now Available on Their Website

Eco products are becoming more and more popular, and Kiwi Office have been listening, and continuously building their range of eco-friendly and sustainable products. There has been a move away from plastic and recyclable products towards compostable products and the circular economy.

Kiwi Office has made it easy to find all their eco products online with a new category called Eco Products. This can be found in two places on the Home Page. You can click on Shop by Category and click on the Eco Products heading and tile, or just scroll down the Home Page and there is an Eco Products tile.

Inside the Eco Category Kiwi Office offers compostable rubbish bags, from small bin liners to wheelie bin liners, compostable tableware, including plates and bowls, and wooden and PLA compostable knives, forks, spoons and sets and compostable clear PLA drinking cups and compostable hot drink cups. Cleaning and hygiene are a big area as well with a full range of Eco Store products and other environmentally friendly cleaners.

They have a range of Eco-friendly writing instruments, and a whole range of Eco and environmentally friendly packaging and mailing options, such as mailing courier satchels made from paper of PLA compostable material. Also paper based bubble wrap replacement. Simply click on the Eco products tile and you are straight through to the whole range. New products are being added on a regular basis.

Kiwi Office is all about getting you the right stuff for your business, and they strive to support you with the right products at the right price and will deliver them for free for orders over $50 + GST. They are a 100% Kiwi owned business and have been helping other businesses like you since 1975.

Last but not least, they are working hard to expand their range of eco products to give you an alternative to plastic, so for more information on office products and NZ office supplies please go to https://www.kiwioffice.co.nz/shop/eco-products .