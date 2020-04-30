Support for farmers mental health is vital says New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants, Agsafe NZ Ltd.

Impacts of drought and Covid-19 are massive factors that are impacting on the mental health of kiwi farmers says Waikato-based expert farm safety and rural consultancy company AgSafe NZ.

Waikato-based Agsafe NZ Ltd is a resource for farmers and rural workers, specialising in rural workplace safety, which includes the supporting the good mental health of farmers around the country and assisting them get help they need.

“It’s not just effects of the drought and Covid-19, that farmers are dealing with it’s also rising costs, commodity price convulsions, public perception, biosecurity breaches, the list can go on and on,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe NZ Ltd.

It Is critically important that we do not take too lightly the mental health burdens that the current situation is adding to rural life at the moment.

"Now more than ever, we need check up on our neighbours, friends and family, openly talk, without judgement, about the issues we are facing, whether that's personally and in a business sense,” comments Jim. While we can't do that face to face right now, we can always pick up the phone to check on our mates

“However, something positive that has come out of all this is that is highlighting how vitally necessary agriculture industry is to the economy of this country and the everyday contribution it makes,” add Jim.

The Rural Support Trust (0800 RURAL HELP) is also standing by to help anyone who needs it. Keeping safe on dairy farms during Covid-19 (DairyNZ): www.bit.ly/dairy-hygiene - handy checklist to download and use. Covid-19 FAQs for primary industries (MPI): www.bit.ly/MPI-FAQ Stock feed planning service (MPI and sector groups): 0800 4DAIRYNZ (0800 4 324 7969 –diary); or 0800 BEEFLAMB (0800 233 352 – drystock).

