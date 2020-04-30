New Zealand based MediaPA are taking the next step in online content creation in 2020 with their all new and innovative BOOST Magazine titles.

One of New Zealand’s best digital marketing agencies, MediaPA are taking the next step in online content creation this 2020, with the launch of their new and amazing BOOST Magazine titles! Since the demise of the Bauer Group at the beginning of April, a major gap has been left in the New Zealand media industry for others to step up and shine. MediaPA is getting ahead of the rest and BOOST-ing into the scene with this exciting group of magazines.

Below are the 5 categories that BOOST magazines will cover:

BOOST Lifestyle will bring a unique touch to a range of aspects that appeal to the desired lifestyle of the consumer. With topics ranging from fitness and health to seasonal fashion to aspirational goals, BOOST Lifestyle will be your go to for everything life and style.

BOOST Business will cover topics and trends of the latest news in business, branding and how to digitally market your company to reach your target audience effectively. With tips such as “how to get your advertising done the right way”, BOOST Business will help you to grow your business successfully.

BOOST Food will satisfy the creative and tasteful flare for all food and beverage lovers of the world! Providing tricks and tips to turn your home into a 5-star restaurant, a guide to must-see and must-eat places in your local area, advice on which dishes are in season and more. BOOST Food will do more than just expand your taste buds!

BOOST Property will give you the insights that you are looking for! Whether it be the hottest properties on the market or interior design ideas, from the best in-season designers, to cater to your home. BOOST Property will keep you in the know so that you can get it right the first time.

BOOST Rural will shed light on New Zealand’s rural and local agriculture and farming industry, for those who seek to expand their horizons on farming, nutrient management and more. With topics such as the benefits of soil testing, BOOST Rural will spark the minds of those who are looking to contribute towards a cleaner greener future.

With a category to suit everyone, BOOST Magazines are the way forward for all of your online content needs! Keep your brain stimulated and your mind positive, sign up for the BOOST Magazines today!

MediaPA is currently on the lookout for content creators and sales consultants to join our forward-thinking team. If you have a creative mind, an eye for detail and much more to bring to the table, then contact us today!

