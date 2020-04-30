Design Builders Back on Deck during COVID-19 Alert Level 3

As New Zealand moved into Alert Level 3 at 11.59 pm, Monday, April 27, Design Builders prepared to get busy.

While the Design Builders office team worked remotely throughout Alert Level 4, it wasn’t until Tuesday that construction sites were opened up, and the remaining workers got down to business. Now, they say, they are ready to offer a safe service for all their new and existing customers.

Design Builders New Zealand CEO Andrew Price said their number one priority was the safety of their team and community. Therefore, they had put several measures in place to achieve that.

“We must adhere to strict health and safety requirements, so we’ve made a few changes with how our showhome viewings operate and how our team works. Our office staff continues to work remotely, and it is as easy as it has ever been to get in touch with home building enquiries.”

To book a private showhome viewing, use the following contact information.

Waikato - 22 Riverpoint Glade, Hamilton

Contact Jeff Marra on 027 488 0044 or email jeff.marra@designbuilders.co.nz

Bay of Plenty - 13 Serenity Drive, Omokoroa

Contact Sam Perrin on 027 757 7170 or email sam.perrin@designbuilders.co.nz

If you would like to know more about Design Builders, visit www.designbuilders.co.nz, use the online contact form, phone 0800 456 456, or visit their YouTube channel here.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.