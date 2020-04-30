AgSpares Reveals Latest Model Tractor Dismantling List

AgSpares, a leading supplier of used and new tractor parts in NZ, is pleased to announce a line up of new arrivals of tractors for dismantling.

To date, AgSpares has the following tractor models awaiting dismantling—Class Celtis 436RX, Ford 3000, John Deere 6530; Landini PowerFarm 85, Massey Ferguson 6465, and New Holland TN75F.

Regarding used tractor parts made available by these dismantlings, AgSpares now has PowerQuad transmissions for John Deere 10-20-30 series tractors. Additionally, the new and used tractor parts company boasts over 40 complete engines for a variety of tractor makes and models.

Farmers and tractor drivers can now get affordable spare parts, coming from the most established tractor brands. Specialising in providing spare parts, AgSpares sources quality products from brands Ford New Holland, John Deere, Class, McCormick, and more. This allows customers to secure significant savings on quality used and new parts.

AgSpares’ used parts are also covered with a three-month warranty so clients can get their tractors back into action with confidence.

To minimise downtime, AgSpares offers a convenient process complete front axle assemblies, engines, transmissions, and front-end loaders fully assembled and ready to send. They also offer complete used tractors for sale with a wide range of used tyres.

AgSpares new arrivals are part of the company's goal to help thousands of NZ tractor owners and dealerships find the right parts at the right price. Providing affordable and quality farm machinery, AgSpares has firmly established themselves as the preferred supplier of new and used parts NZ wide.

To learn more about the used parts available via AgSpares’ tractor dismantlings, visit the AgSpares website: https://agspares.co.nz/