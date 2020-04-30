Covid-19 Alert 4 Closure From Eunice Taylor

“Good morning dear Clients and Customers

Following the advice from the Government, Eunice Taylor Ltd is now closed until further notice.



All orders that have been processed will be completed once our staff are permitted to return to work. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this regard.

We will still be working remotely in any way we can so please contact us by email:



helen@eunicetaylor.co.nz

mohammed@eunicetaylor.co.nz

sales@eunicetaylor.co.nz



We will contact you once we have been informed that we can reopen.



Meanwhile we hope you all stay well and safe and take good care of each other.



Our kind regards,



The Eunice Taylor Team.”

