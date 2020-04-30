Future Kids Preschool Explain Their Programme

The programme at Future Kids is based on the New Zealand early childhood education curriculum called Te Whâriki, and they are committed to providing a programme that balances the interests of the child, together with the aspirations of both the parents and teachers. Their programme is varied and flexible on a day to day basis, developing the curiosities of the children, offering a range of learning opportunities to engage tamariki in a well-resourced, creative and inspiring environment.

They also see children as capable learners and believe that their job, is to provide the experiences and opportunities to encourage a love of learning, as well as the essential skills a child needs to be confident in their world.

Future Kids’ team of qualified, experienced and knowledgeable teachers engage with your child, getting to know their interests and personalities. Through activities, experiences, group times, shared kai times and the choice between inside and outside play they capture your child’s interest and creatively offer an environment where your child will have endless opportunities to communicate, explore and contribute, within the Future Kids community.

At the heart of their programme, they have a commitment to being kind, nurturing and caring while sharing in laughter throughout each day. Their teachers document the children’s learning through observations which they call Learning Stories, and are passionate about sharing with you the experiences and learning that happens at Future Kids. This documentation can be seen within the centre, portfolios and online through a private documentation system called Educa. This documentation forms the basis of their programme planning., and they aim to work in partnership with you and value the goals, aspirations and ideas you have for your child.

Finally Future Kids say, if you have specific goals in mind for your child, you can talk to the staff so they can work in partnership with you in working towards these goals with your child.