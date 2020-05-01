The Importance of Location for Efficient Land Development

With most of us live in an expanding, bustling, metropolitan cityscape such as Auckland, there is certainly a slow but noticeable movement towards increased land development. And for those looking for the right location to start their own project, it is essential to have a clear understanding of what processes are involved.

One of the first things to keep in mind is the importance of site selection. When looking at potential locations, the detailed information you gain from a site evaluation will tell you whether your project’s needs match up against the merits of the property. It is also important to make sure your proposed design will sit well in the urban context and layout of the street.

Alongside site selection, zoning is another essential thing to be aware of. Zoning is the most common way local governments carry out urban developments. The regulations controlling zoning areas determine what can be built within different zones and whether the location can be used for residential or commercial use.

Keep in mind what planning permissions and restrictions you must work within. Some planning permissions allow you to extend and build on your property without a permit, while other developments require a permit.

Another consideration to keep in mind is that the location you are interested in needs to have access to underground utilities. These are the services that produce and carry gas, water, sewage, electrical currents, and so forth, to-and-from properties. So, make sure you know what access to underground utilities a location provides you with.

