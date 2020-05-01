A Message From Ilse Evans on the COVID-19 Crisis

“As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve I wanted to update you on the response of Harcourts Cooper & Co. One of our company values is ‘People First’ and now more than ever presents an opportunity for us to demonstrate living these values.

We are closely monitoring the situation and acting promptly on the advice of the relevant professional authorities.

“We've rolled out a number of precautionary measures, including:

Frequent reminders about good hygiene, with signage and hand sanitiser in all offices, open homes and auctions.

We're following government guidance asking people to self-isolate for 14 days if they come back from an overseas trip.

We have cancelled large scale community and company events.

We've changed how we greet people... for example a big smile or an elbow bump instead of a handshake.

“Additionally for property viewings, open homes and auctions:

We are requesting that anyone who has arrived in New Zealand in the past 14 days or is feeling unwell does not enter the property or auction.

We have well established systems and procedures in place to allow buyers to bid via telephone if that is their preference.

We will be maintaining registers of all attendees at both open homes and auctions.

“Finally, you can also view any of the properties by private appointment, so be safe and confident that buying Real Estate here in our great country is a great investment, and these concerning times will pass and we will get through.”

