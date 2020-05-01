Changes at Proper Pizza During the COVID-19 Crisis

Things are changing rapidly at Proper Pizza, so they are adapting as required. Where required by government they will be closed, and when safe and allowed to they will be open and providing delicious pizza for you and your families.

Their dining area will re-open when it is deemed safe, and they fully expect their delivery partners, UBER and Menulog to be operating when legally allowed. Online ordering will be available when pick-up is permitted, and they will be able to arrange contactless pick-up and delivery. All you need to do is include instructions in the note section.

Their number 0800365537 will be available to place and pay for orders anytime they are allowed to trade. Their intention is to be open and providing services allowed at a given time whenever permitted.

The Proper Pizza team say, “Thank you everyone for your support, and much love to you all.”

For more information please go to http://www.properpizza.co.nz .