New Zealand's leading accounting experts Tutbury & Associates Limited share tips on how to avoid getting scammed during the 2020 tax refund season.

Be wary of scammers during the 2020 tax refund season says New Zealand’s premier accounting professionals, Tauranga-based Tutbury & Associates Limited.

Inland Revenue automatically processes and pays out tax refunds between Mid-May and July, this is also the prime time for when scammers may try to scam you.

In 2020 Inland Revenue will send around 2.5 million automatically assessed tax refund notices. This will be done by using both customer’s myIR accounts and through the post. These will be sent out in daily batches, Monday to Friday, between mid-May and the end of July.

“Intelligent scammers also know this information and will try to target this time of the tax year in an attempt to scam people and gain access to bank accounts and other personal information,” comments Kelly Tutbury, Accountant and Managing Director at Tutbury & Associates Limited.

There are a few tips that you should know, so that you can avoid getting ripped off.

With a bill from Inland Revenue, Inland Revenue give people plenty of notice to pay next year any bill. “Scammers will often say that the bill will need to paid immediately,” advises Kelly. Inland Revenue will always inform people if they have a refund by sending an income tax assessment. Inland Revenue will never put a dollar total of a refund in an e-mail or text message. Inland Revenue will also not ask for your credit or debit card details in order to pay a refund. They also won’t make you to reply to an e-mail or text message to provide your bank account details. The only time Inland Revenue will ask for bank account details is if they don’t have them. You will be asked provide these in a secure way such as using their myIR account or through the call centre.

Absolutely anyone can get caught out with a scam. “A good rule is that if it seems too good to be true, it’s probably a scam,” adds Kelly. You can also tell by the email address is should look like the phishing one below, ie: @ird.govt.nz

If you think you have received a scam, send it to www.phishing@ird.govt.nz

About Tutbury & Associates Limited:

Tutbury & Associates Limited has worked hard to build their reputation of excellent customer service by working interactively with their clients and making sure that their clients get value for money. They are ideal for ideal for trades people, or anyone who wants to grow their business.

Contact Tutbury & Associates Limited:

Phone: 07 576 2194

Email: admin@tutburyassociates.co.nz

Address: 23 Myres Street Tauranga

Website: http://tutburyassociates.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tutburyassociates/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tutburyassociatesltd/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTYBVKrnJdeuxPLwnjDejfw

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tutburyassociatesltd/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TutburyAssoc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13728219/admin/overview/