New Zealand's leading accounting experts Tutbury & Associates Limited share tips on how to avoid getting scammed during the 2020 tax refund season.

Be wary of scammers during the 2020 tax refund season says New Zealand’s premier accounting professionals, Tauranga-based Tutbury & Associates Limited.
Inland Revenue automatically processes and pays out tax refunds between Mid-May and July, this is also the prime time for when scammers may try to scam you.
In 2020 Inland Revenue will send around 2.5 million automatically assessed tax refund notices. This will be done by using both customer’s myIR accounts and through the post. These will be sent out in daily batches, Monday to Friday, between mid-May and the end of July.
“Intelligent scammers also know this information and will try to target this time of the tax year in an attempt to scam people and gain access to bank accounts and other personal information,” comments Kelly Tutbury, Accountant and Managing Director at Tutbury & Associates Limited.
There are a few tips that you should know, so that you can avoid getting ripped off.
Absolutely anyone can get caught out with a scam. “A good rule is that if it seems too good to be true, it’s probably a scam,” adds Kelly. You can also tell by the email address is should look like the phishing one below, ie: @ird.govt.nz
If you think you have received a scam, send it to www.phishing@ird.govt.nz
About Tutbury & Associates Limited:
Tutbury & Associates Limited has worked hard to build their reputation of excellent customer service by working interactively with their clients and making sure that their clients get value for money. They are ideal for ideal for trades people, or anyone who wants to grow their business.
Contact Tutbury & Associates Limited:
Phone: 07 576 2194
Email: admin@tutburyassociates.co.nz
Address: 23 Myres Street Tauranga
Website: http://tutburyassociates.co.nz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tutburyassociates/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tutburyassociatesltd/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTYBVKrnJdeuxPLwnjDejfw
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tutburyassociatesltd/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TutburyAssoc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13728219/admin/overview/