Tier4 For Cyber Security Services

Cybersecurity is important because it encompasses everything that pertains to protecting our sensitive data, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), personal information, intellectual property, data, and governmental and industry information systems from theft and damage.

According to an IT Governance Report, there were more than 1.7 billion data breaches and cyber-attacks in January 2019 alone.This is because cyber criminals viewed smaller companies as having smaller bank accounts and lower volumes of sensitive data that could be stolen.

Today, there are more cyber-attacks targeted on small businesses, nearly as much as those launched on more substantial businesses. There are various reasons for this new interest in smaller firms.

For one, many startups don’t possess anywhere as much security as bigger businesses do. Another reason is that many startups make use of cloud technology that’s not extremely protected.

Tier4 are aware that information technology is such a vital component for any organisation, and our reliance on IT means that we must always ensure that our systems and data are secure from both external and internal threats. Data should only be accessible to the right people and should be accurate and able to be accessed when needed.

Tier4 is a Gold Level Watchguard firewall partner, providing security against the latest threats of ransomware and malware and data protection. They also partner with security providers such as Webroot and Malwarebytes for total endpoint protection.

Tier4 have specialist engineers with expertise across all key IT disciplines and a dedicated remote service desk that their customers regularly rate as highly responsive and acutely resolution focussed, so for more information on Cloud services, continuous back-up and cyber security please go to http://tier4.co.nz .