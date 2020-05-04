Qrisk Announces New COVID-19 Incident Response Services

In order to keeping up with the current situation around the world, QRisk have updated their Covid-19 response and recovery planning and critical incident readiness to support businesses as much as they can through this difficult time.

QRisk’s experience from working through critical incidents around the world—from natural disasters, to the 2016 West Africa Ebola pandemic—has left them well equipped to make a significant difference for New Zealand businesses affected by the crisis. The Qrisk team of expert consultants have been working hard helping their current clients through this tough time, and are coming up with positive results.

Covid-19 is proving to be a very rough time for all businesses, with very few unaffected. Whether you are an essential business, working from home, or are needing to put your business on hold, having a solid response and contingency plan could make or break your business moving forward.

Placing your business in the best position to recover quickly is crucial. Consultations from QRisk include straightforward short assessments of your current business response capability, assistance on how to safeguard your staff and customers, expertise in setting up and leading critical incident response teams (including handover and ongoing mentoring), pragmatic tools and templates, and much more.

Additionally, QRisk are assisting clients on how to best provide social distancing in their business in terms of physical layout, training, and planning. There are a range of tools and practices used by QRisk such as utilising dot maps, providing staff with tools to best manage issues arising from social distancing, and planning how to best communicate these new practices to customers.

Follow the link below to have QRisk assess your existing corporate risk management plan, and to learn more about their covid-19 incident response: https://www.qrisk.co.nz/covid-19-incident-response