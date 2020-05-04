Autumn Evenings & Sangria - Make Your Evenings a Mediterranean Celebration!

Autumn is settling in and what better way is there to spend an evening than relaxing with a glass of Sangria? Vineonline’s fine selection of affordable wine makes for the perfect addition to any recipe. Discover simple yet refreshing ways to make these autumn evenings a Mediterranean celebration!

While staying at home is essential during the lockdown period, it is even more important to give yourself time to rest and enjoy the little things. Autumn evenings are the perfect time to sit back and enjoy good company. Mixing up a carafe of Sangria to share is an easy and refreshing way to make any night feel special.

Sangria is a scrumptious fruit-based wine (punch) with roots in Spain, combining wine and fresh fruit into one delectable beverage. Sangria perfectly complements spicy dishes, seafood, cheese platters, and even desserts. This is because they can be rich and fruity, smooth, sweet, dry, lush, refreshing, and boozy all at once. Simply put, Sangria recipes are diverse and flexible, meaning there is surely one to satisfy every palate!

For a basic yet excellent Sangria, pour 1 bottle of red wine into a pitcher and squeeze the juice from 1 lemon and 1 orange into the wine, before tossing the fruit wedges into the mix as well. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and 45mlsof brandy and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Cover the pitcher in plastic wrap, put it in the fridge, and leave it to sit for 8 hours or overnight to completely marry the wine and fruit flavours. Lastly, before serving, add 2 cups of ginger ale or soda, and your Sangria is now ready to be enjoyed!

If you liked this recipe explore other excellent Sangria mixtures online. From white wine versions and low sugar ones to strawberry and Rosé Sangrias, indulge in the delicious flavours and make your evenings something special.

