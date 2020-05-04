Motor Co Initiates Response to COVID-19 Measures in New Zealand

Following the progression of the novel coronavirus (termed COVID-19) to New Zealand’s shores, the New Zealand Government has initiated a level four lockdown throughout the country. All non-essential businesses are restricted from operating at this alert level, including car dealerships, but Motor Co has a plan to keep bringing used car solutions to their Auckland customers.

At Alert Level Four, Motor Co’s East Tamaki and Penrose car dealerships are closed and cannot operate. Despite this, customers can still access the team for any queries and apply for their easy finance packages remotely. The Motor Co team has taken to a work-from-home model, relegating negotiations and customer service to the email, the phone call, and even the video chat.

Once the government takes restrictions down to Alert Level Three, Motor Co will implement the following measures as they re-open their dealerships.

No handshakes.

All frequently touched surfaces are disinfected with alcohol spray on daily basis.

Staff and customers are expected to practice social distancing by staying 2 meters apart.

Some of our staff prefer to work with masks on. Please understand their concerns with the current situation. We care for our staff and want to make them feel safe for themselves as well as the families they live with.

Hand sanitisers will be placed around the dealership (as long as supplies last).

All our vehicles will be disinfected with 70% alcohol spray before test drives and deliveries.

This will allow customers to visit the lots with sufficient peace of mind, and Motor Co encourages their customer to take health measures of their own (such as the use of masks, gloves, or hand sanitiser).

If you would like to apply for car finance in Auckland with Motor Co during the level four lockdown, simply follow the link below.

https://motorco.co.nz/car-finance-in-3-easy-steps-step1/