Use Green Group Collective's Everything Spray on EVERYTHING During the COVID-19 Emergency

Green Group Collective’s Everything Spray can be used on EVERYTHING to protect against germs in all areas of our lives (homes, offices, cars, etc.), and when they say their surface sanitiser, the Everything Spray, can be used on EVERYTHING, they mean it!

Because it is water-based and contains no nasty chemicals, it won't damage or stain (including materials like leather, wood, paint or metals). Plus, unlike a regular chemical or alcohol-based cleaner or sanitiser, it will continue to kill and protect against 99% of germs on any surface for up to 30 days, starting with your cell phone.

Did you know your cell phone has more bacteria on it than a toilet seat, so spray Everything Spray onto a clean microfibre cloth then gently wipe over the screen, the back, buttons and case. Secondly, bags; think baby and nappy bags, your handbag and wallet, and your kids’ schoolbags. Clean the bag the best you can first, then spray it all over, inside and out, making sure you get into all the nooks and crannies

As with your cell phone, your remote control harbours bacteria as lots of hands touch them and they're not always clean, so spray Everything Spray onto a clean microfibre cloth then wipe all over, making sure to get in between the buttons. Similarly, with kids’ toys, which can be germ hotspots and can be tricky to clean, especially when you're conscious of what's going to be eventually put into baby's mouth. Luckily, because their formula is non-toxic, contains no alcohol and no nasty chemicals, the Everything Spray is safe to use on toys. Just make sure after you've sprayed that it dries completely so you get the full germ protection power before giving back to the kids.

Don’t forget inside your car you need to wipe down the steering wheel, also the centre console, the gear stick, the radio buttons and especially the seats (kids car seats included), then spray all over every surface with the Everything Spray.

Finally, working mums and dads, make sure you take your Everything Spray to work with you too and give your keyboard, mouse and desk a good clean and spritz. Again, because its electronic spray onto a clean cloth and then wipe down your computer set up. Then spray it directly onto your desk and allow it to dry!

Green Group Collective’s sanitisers have also been proven to protect against coronavirus, the approved wording being, “the technology used in the New Edition NZ Sanitiser Range has been proven 99.99% effective against coronavirus”.

ALWAYS clean the surface before applying the Everything Spray and ALWAYS allow the spray to dry on the surface to ensure it lasts, and for more information on hand sanitisers NZ, hand sanitiser spray and baby hand sanitisers please go to https://www.greengroupcollective.co.nz .