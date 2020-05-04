FuelMe Now Able to Supply Some Essential Nutrition. Compliant with MBIE & Government Requirements During COVID-19 Crisis

Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) deputy chief executive Paul Stocks said the purpose of escalating New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level to 4 was to stop the virus in its tracks and reduce contact between people.

The rules around trading are changing daily. Currently, a number of FuelMe’s suppliers have been granted permission to trade from MBIE. Electrolytes and nutrition bars are now considered essential items. This includes all Gu and SIS products, Ems power bars, gels, Tailwind and other similar products for rehydration. All other products can still be ordered now for delivery post lockdown. With future product supply uncertain, now would be a good time to stock up to guarantee availability. Currently Fuelme have a limited supply of Ultimate Direction V4 packs reduced to clear.

FuelMe assures customers they can safely supply all products following MBIE guidelines to help reduce the spread or Covid-19. However expect some delays with courier deliveries.

FuelMe say, “Now is a good time to promote buying online and local. FuelMe is a small New Zealand online based business which is owner operated. We rely heavily on other small local businesses to provide our quality products who in turn rely on us to sell their products. With all public events cancelled for some time, we will all be needing as much support as possible to be financially sustainable in the future. So please consider local first. Now is also a time for people to stay motivated and keep training for both physical and mental health benefits. Running is one thing we can all keep doing to help us stay healthy. So please keep up the training, stay motivated and help motivate those around you to stay healthy”.

FuelMe wish to thank everyone for their patience and support during these challenging and uncertain times, and for more information on performance nutrition, sportswear and running gear please go to http://www.fuelme.co.nz .