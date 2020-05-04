Subaru Launches SUBARU SAFE in Response to COVID-19

Subaru of New Zealand has launched a new initiative called SUBARU SAFE, to give their customers confidence that their health and safety is paramount during these unprecedented times. The world as we know it has changed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Physical distancing has become the new normal and vehicle brands need to respond to this challenge to allow them to operate safely post-lockdown, and the Subaru team in New Zealand know they are no exception.

Dovetailing off Subaru’s already well-known safety credentials, the SUBARU SAFE initiative communicates that Subaru has expanded its safety measures to ensure that all the necessary steps are in place to offer safe ways for customers to purchase and service their Subaru vehicles post-lockdown, in Levels 3 and below, at their 16 Subaru Authorised Centres nationwide.

Subaru of New Zealand Managing Director Wallis Dumper says: “Whether a customer needs to get their Subaru serviced, or is looking to buy a new Subaru, they can feel confident that the staff in our Subaru Authorised Centres around the country have been briefed and trained and are implementing SUBARU SAFE to help navigate through these difficult times.”

“There are five key pillars to our SUBARU SAFE commitment, which are Safe Sites, Safe Staff, Safe Servicing, Safe Sales and Safe Subarus. They will be implemented from day one of any return to trading, to reassure our customers that all our Subaru Authorised Centres are doing their very best to protect our customers and are meeting the New Zealand Government’s requirements,” Mr Dumper says.

Safe Sites: Refers to the Subaru Authorised Centres themselves. There will be thorough site sanitisation procedures completed daily. Our processes ensure only symptom-free staff and visitors are allowed on site, and we are taking a record everyone coming and going so we can contract trace them if necessary.

Safe Staff: Ensure that all Subaru Authorised Centre staff are symptom-free, employ physical distancing and follow rigorous hygiene practices. Customers will be greeted with a happy smile instead of a handshake – which will be virtual, while we are in Level 3.

Safe Servicing: Customers can complete a contactless vehicle service, or repair and can rest assured that their Subaru will be sanitised before it is returned to them.

Safe Sales: The Subaru Authorised Centres can offer contactless purchase processes, from shopping and sales consultation, to test drives, purchases, payments and Subarus can be delivered to your door. Safe Subarus: All Subaru vehicles will have been sanitised whether they are display cars, demonstrators, service loan cars, or customer vehicles that have been serviced.

Mr Dumper says, “SUBARU SAFE is an extension of our existing safety features. It is a commitment that each person throughout our nationwide Subaru Centres has been trained to provide - a contactless and sanitised service for both new vehicle buyers and existing customers who are getting their vehicle serviced - when they open on Tuesday.”

Subaru of New Zealand National Marketing Manager Daile Stephens says, “SUBARU SAFE has been created to provide Subaru customers in New Zealand with reassurance that it’s safe to do business with Subaru. We’ve worked closely with our Subaru Authorised Centres' team to develop what we believe is a class-leading industry benchmark of extended Subaru safety features. The SUBARU SAFE logo is a badge of honour, which all Subaru team members have earned and will use with pride, as they help their customers navigate through the new way to buy or service their Subaru.”

For more information about SUBARU SAFE visit www.subaru.co.nz/subaru-safe and for more information on family cars New Zealand or best SUVs New Zealand please go to www.subaru.co.nz .