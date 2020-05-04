Solution Street Offers KiwiSaver Top-Up to First Home Buyers Affected By Covid-19

Solution Street, a leading Auckland real estate developer specialising in affordable new build homes for first home buyers, are pleased to offer an exclusive KiwiSaver top-up offer to help Kiwis whose balances have been affected by Covid-19.

Solution Street have seen the effects that the pandemic has had on first home buyers who were so close to owning their own homes, felt their heartbreak when they realised these losses might set them back years from achieving their goal, and wanted to help! Therefore, the company is making an exclusive offer to top-up the KiwiSaver balance of anyone who purchases one of their qualifying homes by the amount that they have lost due to Covid-19, up to a maximum of $10,000.00

To qualify for the offer, individuals will need to provide a statement showing their KiwiSaver funds reducing since Covid-19 hit. Some qualifying terms and conditions apply, but this top-up is not required to be paid back.

The exclusive offering applies to new contracts on Solution Street properties in the following locations:

Opaheke Road – Papakura

James Laurie Street – Henderson

Wallace Road - Mangere Bridge

Main Highway - Ellerslie



This offer could come at no better time, as interest rates remain at their lowest point in years and, with the right advice, first home buyers may be much closer to owning their own home than they think.

Clients who are interested in securing one of these quality freehold homes and Solution Street’s exclusive KiwiSaver top-up offer can contact their team through the company’s website.

To learn more, visit the Solution Street website: https://www.solutionstreet.co.nz/