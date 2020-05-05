COVID-19 Update from TRT NZ - Open for Business Level 3

The team at TRT has been providing essential services during the past 5 weeks of Lockdown in New Zealand and have done an amazing job at keeping our essential service customers moving. The team have been grateful for all of the positive feedback.

As we have moved into level 3 TRT has extended our operation to now include all manufacturing, truck and trailer service and repairs, and truck and trailer parts supply to all customers. This support will continue to help keep the rest of NZ moving and lifting as a number of customer operations get back up and running.

With the downgrade from Level 4 at 11.59 pm, Monday 27th April 2020, TRT will be continuing to operate with the restrictions of Level 3 outlined by the New Zealand Government. There are a number of restrictions that our team already had in place for Level 4 Essential Service Support that will be maintained with additional procedures in to ensure the Government required contact tracing is in place and “Bubbles” are maintained.

We are continuing to take all precautions to protect our team, suppliers and maintaining a high level of support to all of our customers. You are able to transact with TRT by phone, email or online without coming into a branch and we encourage you to do this in the first instance.

All visitors and staff must sign in to all TRT locations on arrival and departure for contact tracing

Trade customers will be able to access the branches. All trade customers MUST adhere to TRT’s social distancing, contact tracing and hygiene requirements when on site.

All TRT travel will remain restricted to regional only and TRT will be adhering to the Government guidelines on all aspects of contact.

NO suppliers/reps are permitted on-site in Level 3 and alternative options are available for meetings, including phone and video conferencing.

Our team will be adhering to all vehicle/machinery cleaning requirements, before and after contact.

Your usual TRT contact is available to provide support, where ever they are working from. Please continue to contact our teams by phone or email. Their contact details can also be found here.

Stock and Deliveries

Our three warehouses and manufacturing plants are well stocked. We are working closely with suppliers and logistics companies and will continue to provide the same level of service you have come to expect.

To do this, TRT has also introduced a number of VOR (Vehicle off Road) emergency delivery options and new standard delivery options for customers in approved areas, all managed in house by our team, and all available to keep you moving.

Accounts Payable & Receivable

For any accounts enquiries, please contact TRT on 07 849 4839, your sales rep, or email accounts@trt.co.nz.

Please check our website for updates. Our team will be in touch if there are any significant changes.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Baker - Chief Operations Officer

Bruce Carden - Director and Shareholder

Robert Carden - Director and Shareholder