HOW TO MAKE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR MORE EFFECTIVE

With social distancing becoming the ‘new normal’, you may be considering using digital solutions to showcase your vendors’ properties.

If done properly, virtual tours can be a valid alternative to in-person viewings – and a good complement to your marketing efforts, when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Here are some tips to make your virtual tours more effective and engaging.

Why digital real estate marketing is on the rise

We’ve been living in a digital age for several years now, and more and more people search properties online. But while online marketing has always been important for real estate agents, the sudden need for ‘social distancing’ is making it even more valuable.

Sure, nothing can replace the in-person experience in its entirety, but digital tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated and immersive. From interactive floorplans through to 360-degree photo tours and virtual renovation simulations, now can be a great time to expand your toolbox.

In this article, we’ll look at how you can best present your vendors’ properties online, using virtual tours to build your digital presence.

What type of virtual tours are there?

Depending on the companies and software you’ll be using, here are some tools you can try to create a virtual viewing experience.

STILL PHOTO TOURS (PHOTO-GALLERY)

As we said in a recent blog post on our website (“15+ compelling facts about real estate marketing”), professional photos are the number-one attention grabber.

While you may not consider still photos as part of your virtual tour, they are usually the first things that buyers will see when browsing listings. So first and foremost, make sure the photo-gallery puts your vendor’s property under the best light.

3D FLOORPLANS

3D floorplans enhance traditional floorplans by offering a more accurate illustration of the property’s layout and dimensions. However, they are still quite static and provide no interactions.

INTERACTIVE FLOORPLANS

Interactive floorplans allow buyers to click on each room and see related still photographs, getting a high-level view of the property. This option is usually quite mobile-friendly, but the key disadvantage is that it doesn’t provide a 360° view of the room.

3D VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGHS

Combining 3D floorplans and 360° high-resolution photos, 3D walkthroughs offer a more immersive experience, allowing buyers to explore the property from the comfort of their own couch.

The level of detail and interactivity may vary depending on the tools you’re using, and panorama photos may be slow to load – but when working properly, they can offer a great alternative to in-person viewings.

VIDEO TOURS

It’s no secret that videos tell a story. By using drones and professional video footage, you can create a full-motion video of your property and even add music, narration, and text overlay.

Some buyers may favour this type of virtual tour because of its immediacy, but load time and lack of viewing control may also be a disadvantage.

Top tips to make your virtual tour more effective

As we’ve seen, different virtual options have different degrees of interactivity and engagement power. And of course, if you’re hiring a professional, costs will change significantly depending on the solution…

In the meantime, here are some tips to make the most of your marketing efforts (sourced from Zillow.com and Medium.com).

PREPARE THE PROPERTY

Doing some prep work is key, so before starting, make sure cleaning, decluttering, homestaging and landscaping tasks are complete – just like you would do before a real-life property viewing.

FOCUS ON QUALITY AND COMPATIBILITY

The higher the quality of your virtual tour, the more engaging the results will be, but don’t overlook the compatibility on all device types. Make sure that the tools you (or the professional you hire) are using are easily accessible, intuitive to control, and duplicate the experience of visiting a property in person as much as possible.

FINISHING TOUCHES BEFORE SHOOTING

Clutter and poor lighting may get in the way of the perfect shot, so hide unnecessary items and turn on all the lights to create a nice setting.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT VIEWPOINT

Ensure the images (either videos or still photos) are taken from viewpoints that reflect a natural, human perspective. Also, depending on the room you’re capturing, positioning in the exact centre of the room may not be the best option. If this were an in-person inspection, would most of your buyers stop in the corridor instead, or choose a different corner?

DON’T FORGET ABOUT THE OUTDOOR AREAS

In a virtual tour, the outdoor areas are as important as what’s inside. By using a drone, for example, you can provide still photos and/or video footage that showcase the property’s curb appeal. Plus, consider taking 360° high-resolution photos in the backyard garden or on the deck.

AIM FOR PERFECTION

Some things can be fixed in the post-production stage, but it’s always best to start off with good material. Whether you’re using still photos or video footage, be aware of mirrors and reflections (including windows). And don’t hesitate to reshoot any areas where your video-camera wasn’t steady or transitions weren’t smooth.

USE MORE THAN ONE TOOL AT A TIME

Depending on the property you’re marketing, you may want to use different listing assets at the same time. 3D floorplans and videos, interactive walkthroughs and still photos – how you mix and match these tools is up to you and your vendor’s budget.

TIME TO PROMOTE YOUR LISTINGS

A comprehensive digital marketing campaign through listing sites, social media and search engines can allow your listing (and virtual tour) to reach a wider buyer audience. Lastly, track results: it’s a good idea to ask buyers – especially those that have purchased the home – whether they have watched the virtual tour, what type of device they were using, and what they thought about it.

While it may take a while before the property market finds its ‘new normal’, it’s safe to expect that ‘social distancing’ will be the buzzword for quite some time. Plus, with buyers likely being more cautious in the months to come, you may need to find new creative ways to entice them.

Remember: by adding new tools to your toolbox, you'll perfect your online presence for the future and beyond.

