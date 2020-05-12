Covid-19 Update from Superior Renovations

AUCKLAND

In response to the Governments recent COVID-19 announcement on Monday 11th May, collectively we will be moving to level 2 this Thursday 14th May and we are pleased to share that we are also reopening our renovation services for new projects to be scheduled in, and will be taking bookings for on-site consultations.

Things may be a little different in the way we’ll be conducting the on-site meetings and in managing jobs in progress as we uphold strict Government guidelines including social distancing, facilitation of strict hygiene practices, and contact tracing for those entering sites.

We are closely monitoring the situation around-the-clock, and while these are challenging times for all industries, please know that we are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on our clients and team members.

For the full update, please visit our COVID-19 page on our website.

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/working-together-covid-19-update-superior-renovations/

