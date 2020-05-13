Likeable Lab offers insights to beat screen fatigue in the time of Covid-19

Social media marketing agency Likeable Lab has shared insights regarding screen fatigue while working from home.

Working from home has been necessary during the pandemic, however it has left many people feeling exhausted.

The pandemic itself is a cause of significant stress when working from home, but social exhaustion can also be caused by what is known as screen fatigue (or ‘Zoom’ fatigue). Screen fatigue has become more widespread as work-from-home circumstances increase people’s reliance on screens to communicate with coworkers and loved ones.

So how exactly do you beat screen fatigue? Regular screen breaks are imperative – these could take the form of household chores, a walk outdoors, or even time spent with a loved one within your bubble.

Another way to prevent screen fatigue is to separate work and home environments. It’s important to create boundaries so you don’t get overwhelmed from working all day.

Another simple technique, says Likeable Lab, is to ditch the laptop screen and pick up the phone instead. When visual cues are less important, communication via phone can provide some needed respite. It is also good to change things up and break up the time spent on video interactions.

Lastly, Likeable Lab highly advises focusing on one screen at a time and ditching it when the weekend comes. It can be exhausting trying to present your best self on video all the time, and the weekend is an important chance to recharge.

