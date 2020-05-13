New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants, AgSafe NZ Ltd are helping farmers get through the level two lockdown.

With New Zealand going into lockdown level two on Thursday, all primary sector businesses can open and operate. Waikato-based expert farm safety and rural consultancy company AgSafe NZ, are here to help farmers safely work through level two and beyond.

“At AgSafe we are here to help and support the sector through this process and advise them on the best safety techniques,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe NZ Ltd. AgSafe NZ specialises in consulting with the rural, equine and racing sectors to prepare hazard management programmes and safety plans.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has confirmed that all businesses need to use substitute ways of working if possible but business premises can open for staff and customers.

Physical distancing along with additional fitting public health requirements such as having contract tracing registers also apply. With more people being out and about, it is now more important than ever to observe the distance requirements.

Additionally, The Ministry for Primary Industries, with advice from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, sats Moving Day can proceed under any alert level. “This farm practice is deemed essential to the dairy industry and an essential service in the covid-19 crisis,” advises Jim.

However, Moving Day activities will be limited to those that are categorically required to enable the movement of people and, where relevant, livestock, chattels and farm equipment. “That is to help ensure that dairy farmers and workers have safe and suitable housing and protect the health and wellbeing of their animals,” adds Jim.

AgSafe have vast experience in all areas of farm ownership, farm consultancy services, and the law, which allows them to understand the rural sector and prepare business and safety specific policies for the industry. With practical farming experience, the team at AgSafe have been consulting for many years and have seen it all.

