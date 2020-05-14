Benefits of Using Payroll Software with New Zealand's leading accounting experts Tutbury & Associates.

Automating processes can save your business a lot of money and time, with payroll being one of the best examples says New Zealand’s premier accounting professionals Tutbury & Associates Limited.

Payroll isn’t a job that we love spending our time doing, but it is an important one. By utilising payroll software, you can speed up every part of the payroll process with a range of automated features, saving you time which could be better spent on other areas of the business.

“Using online payroll software can make the task of completing payroll easier and saving them a huge amount of time,” Kelly Tutbury, Accountant and Managing Director at Tutbury & Associates Limited.

Due to its convoluted nature, it can be easy to makes mistakes when doing payroll without a software system, using online software reduces the likelihood of those costly errors. Making a mistake that pays your workers too much (or to little) could leave your business in the dark without working capital, and the logistics of getting that money back will be a real headache.

Manual payroll systems are difficult to tailor to the exact specifications your business needs. However, with a payroll software, customisation is as simple as a click of a button.

“Good quality payroll software can be easily customised to the needs of a business; this mean it’s great for businesses such as entrepreneurial start-ups with a small number of employees or a rising business with a growing workforce,” advises Kelly.

With most things in business, the security of your data is paramount, and your payroll data is particularly sensitive. As payroll files will contain personal information, such as mailing addresses, dates of birth, bank details it needs to be protected. By using a trusted payroll software, you can guarantee this information is securely protected and cannot be accessed by anyone outside of your business.

If you have any questions about payroll or what payroll software you should use for your business, make sure you give the professional and friendly team at Tutbury & Associates Limited.

