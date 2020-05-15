Be driven in safety and comfort with Waikato's premier provider of quality and comfortable transport services, Choice Rides

Waikato’s leading personal transport service, At Choice Rides, every ride will be stress-free travel as you will be in the safe and professional hands of one of their expert and friendly drivers.

“We have searched up and down the country for the very best and highly qualified drivers. We’ve got the best of the best,” says Mark Potter, General Manger at Choice Rides.

With a Choice Rides driver behind the wheel, you will reach your target destination in style, comfort and mostly importantly, right on schedule! “You can choose the best driver, from our talented group of drivers, that will best complement the reason for your travel,” adds Mart. This means that you get an engaging enjoyable travel experience that you want.

Choice Rides offers you VIP transfers, chauffeurs and personal tours in their luxurious and state of the art vehicles. Their fleet includes 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 63s AMG, which features stylish interior, that is well-insulated from wind and road noise, giving you the optimal travelling experience.

If you need move a group of people, then the 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D 8-seater (pictured) should be your first choice. Nicknamed ‘The Silver Bullet’, this classy vehicle includes ambient lighting with 64 colours, leather upholstery, a head-Up display with virtual imaging windscreen projection and heated front seats.

Choice Rides will drive you in comfort and style for an affordable price. The friendly professionals offer you Choice Rides offers personal transportation to and from Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Cambridge, Matamata and Te Awamutu.

Riding with the experts at Choice Rides will also give you peace of mind that you are being transported safely and securely with highly qualified drivers, so you don’t have to worry about anything other than relaxing and enjoying your time.

About Choice Rides:

Contact Choice Rides:

Phone: 022 111 5109 or 022 088 3723

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/choicerideswaikato/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choice_ridesnz/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbColtJ6wwFn5wBB8hfCGQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/choice-rides

