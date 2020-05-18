It's Back to Business at Level 2 for Ecowool

At 11:59 pm on May 13, 2020, New Zealand transitioned from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 in response to COVID-19. Now, Ecowool wishes to advise its customers that they are fully open for business.

New Zealand took a proactive response to the coronavirus, COVID-19, which meant that for a time, many businesses had to close their doors. However, with the changing of the alert levels, it’s business as usual for online sales of quality New Zealand-made products.

The Ecowool team is proud to be able to offer a variety of beautiful sheepskin, wool, natural, and knitwear products for customers around the world from their online store. These are carefully packaged following government guidelines, and then sent on their way.

According to Ecowool spokesperson John Collyer, while they endeavour to get their products delivered in a timely fashion, shipping times may be delayed due to each country’s COVID-19 response.

“Shipping times are likely to take longer than our standard guidelines. Thank you for your patience and understanding in these trying times. Wherever you are in the world, please follow the official guidelines to help overcome this virus, and take care of yourself and others.”

About EcoWool

EcoWool is based at Sheep World, New Zealand’s showcase for sheep farming and wool production. It boasts some of the finest quality sheepskin and woollen and natural products in the country. EcoWool has been a leading provider for natural products since 1987, moving into the online market in 2001.

EcoWool is passionate about products that represent New Zealand. They use the finest raw materials from unpolluted alpine pastures, natural spring water, and crisp, mountain air. These elements are a recipe for success, and this is evident in the quality of the products available. Get in touch with EcoWool today to find out what they can do for you.