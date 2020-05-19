TIMG's Critical Support Services Help with New Zealand's Business Continuity

TIMG, New Zealand’s leading information and records management company, is proud to provide industry-leading critical business continuity support services.

As the COVID-19 situation has developed in New Zealand, TIMG has seen significant demand from clients wanting to establish more robust continuity plans to ensure information management business functions are maintained or quickly resumed in the event of a future major disruption. It has become clear that a vast majority of organisations of all sizes were not fully prepared to face the challenging operational circumstances that COVID-19 presented.

TIMG can provide several secure solutions to ensure business critical information management processes can continue as usual if business interruptions and restrictions prevail.

BackOnline is TIMG’s set and forget automated cloud storage, online backup and disaster recovery service. This service enables the recovery or continuation of vital technology infrastructure and systems following a natural or human-induced disaster. Secure off-site storage ensures your data remains safe should your office be at risk from disasters such as fires, flood, pandemic or employee theft. Our reliable, managed back-ups allow you to recover files and restore entire servers in minutes, not days.

TIMG’s Scan on Demand service offers secure document imaging (scanning) and search options allowing you to give your people quick, easy, 24/7 access to all the business information they require, at the click of a mouse. Ensure that your internal stakeholders can easily access and share physical documents and files by converting them to a digital format and access TIMG’s revolutionary e-Discovery platform (a simple Google-type search) to find relevant digital documents (and information within them) in your systems, quickly and with ease.

Our digital mailroom is where physical mail is processed, digitised and electronically delivered, securely converting physical mail to a condensed, indexable and easily transferable format.

With ten offices in New Zealand, TIMG is one of the most reputed information security companies in the South Pacific. Their staff of over 250 industry professionals are driving information management innovations in New Zealand and remain dedicated to delivering effective business continuity solutions as well as offsite records storage, secure document destruction, and vault-based media storage services to New Zealand business.

