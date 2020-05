It’s been an interesting, and for some, tough time battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Many things had to be put on hold, or even cancelled altogether. One of those was non-emergency dental treatments. For some, it may have seemed as if lockdown was going to last forever. But all things pass, and New Zealand moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 on Thursday 14th May 2020. Which means that all Team Dental Branches are now open for regular and emergency treatment.