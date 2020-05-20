Covid-19 and your money: Five tips to help you have a financially secure future with leading finance company, Auckland based Yes Finance.

Check out the original article over on the Yes Finance website by clicking here.

With the world still gripped in the Covid-19 pandemic, for everyday people, the stress of keeping up with everyday finances can be overwhelming. While we all might feel helpless, there are actions you can take that will not only make you feel better but will also help with money issues, advises leading Auckland based finance company, Yes Finance.

Research.

One of the first things you should do is get online and do your research about what financial help is available. Annual leave, Self-isolation support, subsidised wages, and business cash flow and tax measures have been provided by the New Zealand Government to support the economy. The official COVID-19 government response site has resources and guides that can help you figure out how these measures can help you. Or if you prefer, you can talk to someone by calling the free government helpline on 0800 779 997.

Keep emotions in check.

With everything going on in the world, it is understandably a time of heightened emotions. “It’s easy to get caught up in ‘What if?’ scenarios. Emotional situations tend to lead to quick and poor financial decisions,” advises Yes Finance owner and director, Peter Steel. Before making any big financial choices, make sure you seek out the help you need from financial experts first, so you can make decisions based on facts, not fear.

Create a plan.

Having a plan or budget around your money is always important, but with a global emergency that is truer now than ever. Having an emergency money plan/fund, can not only relieve stress and give you peace of mind, it can also help you focus on what’s important. “Start by working through a scenario for reduced income and identify your income and outgoings,” advises Peter. If you are struggling with making ends meet, you are not alone and help is available.

Look at options.

If you don’t have an emergency fund, and you are still getting paid, start putting some money aside each time you’re paid, as every little bit helps. If you feel the need to take out a loan to get through this tough time, it’s important to do your research. Government support, personal loan, or a debt consolidation loan are all things you should look into. “The goal is to get through and create as little debt as possible. At Yes Finance, we are committed to helping all our customers be in a better financial position during and after borrowing,” adds Peter.

Be wary of scams.

Fraudsters and scammers pray on the vulnerable at a time like this. These scams are especially prevalent online, so make sure to verify every call, link and email as it could easily be a fake. “One way to verify that it’s the real deal is to a make a separate call to a published number to double check,” adds Peter.

