Need to book group transport? Then get the Waikato's premier provider of quality and comfortable transport services, Choice Rides on the case.

For those that have the whole family or a party of people to move, then the 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D 8-seater is an absolute winner says Waikato’s leading personal transport service, Choice Rides.

Do you have a big family? Do you like to travel with a group of friends? Do you need a spacious vehicle for an upcoming event? “Then the 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D 8-seater is the perfect choice for a group on the move,” says Mark Potter, General Manger at Choice Rides.

Filled to the brim of first-class features, the interior highlights of the sleek and modern 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D 8-seater include ambient lighting for any mood with 64 colours, high quality leather upholstery, a head-up display with virtual imaging windscreen projection and heated front seats.

“The Mercedes Benz GLS 400D was crafted with a strong focus both on refining the driving dynamic of a spacious SUV and by packing in the latest technology and even more luxurious comfort,” adds Mark.

Hiring the 8-seater 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D is also an affordable solution for when you need to move a group. With a group you can split the cost squarely between the group, and it’ll be less expensive than getting separate taxi and petrol costs.

Want to crank up the tunes or put on some mellow mood music, the 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D comes equipped with a high-quality music system, “which means you can listen to your favourite songs throughout the trip with crystal clear audio, just let our driver know and we will work out the rest,” adds Mark.

It doesn’t matter whether you need transport for for a family vacation, group of friends for an event or corporate business trip, the experts at Choice Rides will have the perfect vehicle that will meet all your transport needs.

About Choice Rides:

Choice Rides offers personal transportation to and from Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Cambridge, Matamata and Te Awamutu. Choice Rides offers you personal Auckland airport transfers, personal drop off and pickup, personal shuttle services, personal transportation to events such as weddings, concerts and sporting events as well as personal transport to popular tourist attractions.

