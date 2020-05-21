Endless Metals in Napier Provide Environmentally Sustainable Scrap Metal Services

It is increasingly becoming more about being a good corporate citizen, through running an environmentally sustainable operation and giving back to the communities in which we operate, and that is what Endless Metals are there to do. Similarly, when running commercial construction sites, the onus is on you to ensure the sustainability of your operation.

The good news is that metal can be recycled again and again, and in fact, something you may not know, is that all steel produced in New Zealand is made partially from scrap. The best thing about metal recycling is that you actually get paid for what you scrap, so it’s a ‘win win’ for the environment, and for your finances. If you’re looking for a scrap yard in Auckland or Napier, Endless Metals offer a range of options for picking up scrap, so it doesn’t need to be difficult.

After a demolition, you may end up with a large amount of junk from the interior of a home or building, including appliances, computer waste, cabling and so on, and to continue with your great sustainable practice, Endless Metals can help with appliance recycling as well.

Endless Metals have a range of bins, equipment and transport solutions to help you get the job done. Similarly, if you have oversize or loose bulk scrap on site, they have the transport, equipment and ‘know how’ to take care of that too.

The world is becoming more and more sustainably minded, so you really need to join in on the trend sooner rather than later. Metal recycling is probably the biggest area of concern for most construction/demolition sites, so finding a good scrapper in your area is important. If you’re in Auckland or Napier, you can get in touch with Endless Metals to talk about their wide range of scrapping options and which one is the best suited for you and your business, and for more information on Napier recycling, cash for scrap and metal recyclers please go to https://www.endlessmetals.co.nz .