Eco Doors & Windows Back in Action After COVID-19 Lockdown

Eco Doors & Windows are back in action after the COVID-19 lockdown, offering contactless measures and installs, still keeping Kiwis’ homes warm in the lead up to winter, with their uPVC doors and windows.

uPVC windows are ideal for helping keep your house warmer in winter and cooler in summer. Combining uPVC’s natural insulating properties with double-glazing means windows achieve thermal insulation levels that far exceed even thermally broken aluminium – and at a very competitive price. uPVC doors also offer these same thermal benefits.

They are also extremely eco-friendly, as being such an effective thermal insulator, so that uPVC windows and doors make your home more energy-efficient. uPVC is also recycled in Europe, and Eco Doors & Windows’ German supplier utilises recycled uPVC for internal components of their joinery. With the market rapidly growing in New Zealand and Australia, in time it would be expected to see uPVC being recycled locally.

uPVC tends to be considerably cheaper than aluminium and timber and provides more benefits. Costs can vary depending on the quality and features of the windows but you can expect a much more affordable price by choosing a UPVC window.

The material tends to be so popular because it requires very little maintenance; other than cleaning in and around the frames a few times a year you can leave your windows to look after themselves. Unlike timber you will not see any signs of rot or weather damage due to the extremely durable nature of the material. uPVC is also great at providing sound insulation and studies show it can reduce outside noise by as much as 70%.

Eco Doors & Windows’ uPVC windows are extremely energy efficient so installing them can really help to reduce heating costs and keep your property nice and warm. Due to its resilience, strength and robustness, uPVC is also very reliable when it comes to your home security, so for more information on aluminium doors Wellington, retrofit double glazing and uPVC double glazed windows please go to please go to https://ecowindows.nz .