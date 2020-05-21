ZR Decorating Services Now Available in COVID-19 Level 3 Lockdown

With all painting and decorating services now permitted to operate during the new Level 3 of the COVID-19 lockdown, it is important to know that the decorating company you choose are aware of, and are adhering to the new rules around social distancing, and PPE (personal protective equipment). ZR Decorating are complying fully with the New Zealand Government rules and regulations regarding these restrictions.

The management of ZR Decorating Services Ltd have always been committed to providing and maintaining a safe and healthy work environment for all employees, contractors, subcontractors and clients on all our work sites, and the current circumstances are no different.

They are committed to meeting all obligations and requirements under the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992 (Including the HSE Amendment Act 2002), the Health and Safety in Employment Regulations 1995, Codes of Practice and any relevant Standards or Guidelines.

ZR Decorating Services also meets its legal obligations with regards to having appropriate ACC cover. With all their residential painting work, ZR Decorating Services’ mission is to provide the highest quality, reliable service at affordable prices using premium quality, environmentally friendly products.

Under these new circumstances, they will not be able to meet with you personally, but discuss the best colours and finishes that suit your family and lifestyle over the phone, or at a safe social distance at your home. They have extensive experience in choosing colours and guide you through the selection process.

ZR Decorating believe good preparation means a quality job and will make sure your home is ready for painting and therefore result in a lasting finish.