Radius Hampton Court in Napier

Napier’s Hampton Court is situated in the quiet suburb of Knightsbridge, a mere five minute drive from the City Centre, set just around the corner from the Church Road Winery. This is a particularly lovely part of Napier, and also very peaceful.

Fresh and comfortable, Radius Hampton Court provides rest home, hospital, respite and palliative care, while also offering a social and stimulating home with great food, activities and caring staff, delivering a high standard of care with a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day.

Bowling championships, baking, and outings illustrate the variety of events on offer, and Hampton Court’s activity rosters ensure residents can continue to enjoy their passions, as well as discover new ones.

Radius Hampton Court operates an open home environment, allowing residents and their families the freedom to come and go, and families and friends to remain involved in all aspects of their residents’ lives.

Hampton Court’s Facility Manager is Tracey Hunter, who has been passionate about aged care since leaving school. She has spent her entire working career in aged care, only leaving to further enhance her clinical skills and complete post-graduate study.

Tracey has held clinical management roles in various areas of New Zealand, each allowing her to grow, learn and meet passionate people along the way. Tracey started at Radius Peppertree as a clinical nurse manager where she was able to lead and inspire other nurses and healthcare assistants to develop a passion in providing outstanding care for the elderly. She is delighted to now be Facility Manager at Radius Hampton Court and is committed to excellence, sharing Radius Care’s vision to be the leaders in aged care.

Radius Care is a specialist health and aged care provider for elderly and disabled New Zealanders. They are a New Zealand owned and operated company that is committed to providing quality rest home and private hospital care for people who require help in their daily lives, so for more information on retirement communities, aged care providers NZ and dementia care please go to http://radiuscare.co.nz .