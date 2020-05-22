Proquip NZ Advocate for Steam Cleaning Against COVID-19

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has dramatically increased awareness of hygiene, and sanitisation, but up until now the benefits of surface sanitisation have been widely overlooked. As we understand it, this new virus is spread by respiratory droplets from an infected person coughing or sneezing in close range of other people, or via surfaces that an infected person leaves contaminated by sneezing, coughing or touching.

The droplets can travel six feet and can survive on a surface for up to nine hours. With this in mind, Proquip say it is essential to stay on top of hygiene to prevent the risk of COVID-19. The fact that COVID-19 has been proven to survive on surfaces for a number of hours means those who manage cleaning in public locations need to be extra vigilant and fastidious with hygiene practices. Using the Blue Evolution superheated steam-machine, with its Ultra Violet Light bacteria killing system, is an effective weapon against the spread of infection.

The Blue Evolution S+ Steam Machine is the world's most advanced steam and vacuum cleaner with 8 bars of high steam pressure. This machine is designed to sanitise all surfaces and work environments, eliminating germs and bacteria. This machine will help combat viruses and disease, and help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is an important time to work together as a country, ensuring we are all considerate of each other. It's important to make a conscious effort to follow the guidelines presented by the Ministry of Health.

