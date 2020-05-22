Primecare Dental are Auckland's Leading Invisalign Provider

Primecare Dental offer the highest quality services for Invisalign that Auckland has to offer. As they explain, if you have orthodontic problems or alignment issues with your teeth, you don’t need to subject yourself to months of bulky and uncomfortable metal braces masking your smile and inhibiting your confidence.

If you need braces to straighten your teeth but you’re not keen to wear a mouthful of metal brackets and wires, you may want to consider Invisalign. Invisalign helps you achieve a great smile with little interference to your daily life. The best part is that most people won’t even know you’re wearing braces.

Invisalign is a modern alternative to conventional metal braces, using the brand’s proprietary Smart Force Technology to straighten teeth over time. This orthodontics breakthrough utilises a series of custom-made removable aligners created specifically for each person, gradually moving your teeth to a desired position. These plastic aligners are virtually invisible and all you have to do is wear them over your teeth.

There are no metal brackets disrupting your smile for months and no wires to tighten. Invisalign offers several considerable advantages to traditional metal braces. These advantages include greater comfort, as Invisalign fits the contours of your teeth for a more comfortable experience. Also, because Invisalign braces are removable, they will not impair your oral hygiene, and mean that you will visit the dentist less frequently. Invisalign braces require fewer check-ups with your orthodontist than traditional braces, which need to be adjusted regularly.

Another advantage is the sustained confidence Invisalign gives you. The aligners used in Invisalign braces are made of clear plastic, meaning that they are nearly invisible, so that most people will never notice your Invisalign braces, meaning you can continue to smile with confidence.

