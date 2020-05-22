'Staycation'  in NZ With INFLITE Experiences 

COVID-19 border control is here to stay for the near future at least, so Kiwis are being encouraged to take a ‘staycation’ in their own country, rather than jetting off to a Pacific Island or a European holiday for the winter. This is how New Zealanders can show their willingness to support our ailing tourism industry by booking a winter holiday within our borders.

INFLITE Experiences are placed in the ideal situation to fly Kiwis to one of our dream destinations, in style, affording a unique and memorable experience. Their diverse and modern fleet of helicopters will transport you to your ideal escape, whether it be a romantic get-away or a thrilling action-packed adventure, all in the lap of luxury.



Because your dream helicopter experience is so unique, INFLITE have partnered with many luxury lodges, high-end accommodation, restaurants and activity providers, and their excellent working relationships with these partners allow them to offer you the best packages and deals on the market.

Whether you want to set foot on New Zealand's tallest mountain, trek along a glacier or enjoy fine dining on an isolated island, they have a package for you. Their experienced pilots have a wealth of knowledge about popular tourist destinations and are happy to teach you about everything New Zealand has to offer. Prepare to be wowed!

If you can’t see what you're looking for on the website, they can also ‘tailor make’ any itinerary you desire, to create luxury travel experiences you will never forget. Enquire today about your dream helicopter experience.



INFLITE is proudly Qualmark Gold - recognised by Tourism New Zealand as being amongst the very best operators in New Zealand, and for more information on heli tours Queenstown, scenic helicopter flights and private plane rental please go to https://www.infliteexperiences.co.nz .