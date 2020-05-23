Artist: Nardus van de Ven

Hunger winter

Nardus van de Ven

Pop-up museum: Signs of Freedom

Nardus van de Ven often worked with landscapes and workers' scenes. The subject he depicted in this work from the exhibition Signs of Freedom is the hunger winter. The hunger winter took place during the Second World War in the winter of 1944-1945. There was hardly any food and a shortage of fuel, which left many people starving. Nardus van de Ven's work shows a number of people working on the land. They carry beams and there is a cart in front of them. The gray tones of the work show the dark side of the last months of the Second World War. Given the date of the work, he actually made the work during this hunger winter.

Specifications

Material:

Oil paint on panel

Year:

1944

Dimensions:

72.5 x 52.5 x 4.0 cm

Collection:

Museum van Bommel van Dam