What's a needs analysis? Do I need one?

Many of us have been reaching for the calculator lately with the Covid-19 lockdown, the impact on businesses and subsequent job losses. A contagious virus that kills, also has many of us considering our mortality. Sickness and death suddenly became real.

It’s an excellent time to take stock, not just of weekly outgoings but also whether you have the right amount of insurance in place. Whether you’re looking to reduce your premiums or want to work out what cover you need, a good place to start is a needs analysis.

