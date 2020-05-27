Heaven Contracting Discuss the Perils of DIY Tree Cutting

Kiwis love DIY, and we are, on the whole, very good at doing things ourselves, and during the recent COVID-19 lockdown, we were very busy getting stuff done at home with our DIY skills. However, Heaven Contracting are at pains to point out that this is not such a good idea when he come to cutting down a tree.

They recently posted an article on cutting down trees yourself, pointing out the risks of DIY tree cutting, and went on to say that tree removal shouldn’t be taken lightly, whether the reason is disease, positioning or instability. Apart from the sheer effort involved in removing trees on your own, there are also significant risks for safety and structural damage.

Unless there is a safety concern, Heaven Contracting encourage their clients in the Auckland area to enlist their tree pruning and tree trimming service, instead of organising a complete tree removal, explaining that safety always takes precedence when a dead, overhanging or unstable tree poses the risk of falling on properties, cars or public places.

Heaven Contracting clarify several factors which should be considered before deciding whether to DIY or enlist the help of an Auckland arborist, beginning with safety. Their number one priority is safety, so they implement the strictest safety procedures and protective equipment, taking additional measures when working at heights.

Working at heights requires a specific licence due to the extensive planning that goes into these projects. Risk management factors need to be assessed thoroughly before leaving the ground. Depending on the height and accessibility of the tree, this can be a major deciding factor on whether it is feasible to remove it on your own or through a local arborist.

Without experience and knowledge, you may end up doing more harm than good, whether you are removing the entire tree or simply the trunk. Poor technique may cause regrowth if the roots and stump aren’t removed perfectly, so for more

information on palm tree stump removal, chipping service and certified arborists please go to https://arboristauckland.com/ .