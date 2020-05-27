Canopy Cancer Care Encourage People to Utilise their Under the Canopy Services

As a business Canopy Cancer Care have had to rapidly change how they do things, so that they can still treat their patients safely and on schedule. They also actively encourage self-care and resilience via their Under the Canopy services, and also online tools.

Because they have not been able to allow patients to bring support people with them, they have been encouraging them to utilise the Under the Canopy services, as well as a number of apps and online services around meditation and mindfulness.

Over the past few weeks, their staff and patients have been sharing their favourite mindfulness and meditation apps, blogs and websites for dealing with the stress and isolation of COVID-19 with them. The following is a list of the most popular, but Canopy say, “If you have any other favs, please let us know. We'll be adding a list to Under the Canopy on the website soon”.

https://www.headspace.com/covid-19

https://blog.calm.com/take-a-deep-breath

https://www.justathought.co.nz/

https://giphy.com/embed/1xVc4s9oZrDh09BOYt

And for the kids:

https://www.stopbrethethink.com/

https://www.smilingmind.com.au/

Under the Canopy recognise that it takes more than medicine to effectively treat a patient, and they also realise that your journey doesn’t end with the last treatment.

They offer a toolkit of evidence based complementary therapies so their patients can access what they need as they need it. They believe that it is important to provide their patients and their families access to tools and resources to manage the side effects of your treatment, reduce stress and anxiety and improve your physical condition, enabling you to better cope with your clinical treatment – improving your quality of life.

During this time their goal is to ensure that you and your family feel supported, well informed and empowered, not only throughout the treatment journey, but beyond, and

Under the Canopy will provide you with the tools to make this possible.