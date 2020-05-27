Lucky You Auckland! Proper Pizza Back Up & Running Again For Level 2

Proper Pizza is located at 12 O’Connell street in Auckland’s CBD, with seating for over 40 people, and they are excited to be back in business for Level 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown period. The opening hours will go back to normal, everyday from 11:30am - 04:00 am. The restaurant doors will re-open for in-store dining with their friendly restaurant experience in a stylish and cosy environment. You can relax in the comfortable lounge area by the window, have a sit in-door or outdoor, or gather family and friends around the long table.

Either way, Proper Pizza has taken action to follow the government guidelines for Level 2. The safety of the customer and staff is their first priority. Hand sanitizers will be provided for all the guests at spaced sitting, and after you do the ordering at the counter, the food will be served at your table. A recording system is also implemented to keep track of all the customers on arrival. The Proper Pizza Team will make sure not only to bake and serve the best pizza of your life but they are specifically trained to be mindful of customer safety at this time.

Menu: Every pizza tells a story . There are not many places out there like Proper Pizza. What makes them different is the unique recipes you can find on their menu. People go out of their way just to try one of the 10 flavours. It’s not only about the premium ingredients from the local market they use, but also the harmony of the toppings you can only have at Proper Pizza. No matter what yout preferences are, you can find there a pizza to your taste. Handmade thin crust delights, with sizes ranging from a snack 20cm to the largest pizza in the country at a whopping 60cm.

The dedicated staff are there for you, whether you are after a snack, a slice, a pizza for 2, or want to feed the entire team. Gluten free, vegan and dairy free options are available too. And the cherry on top : you can be served alcohol while enjoying your pizza in the restaurant. If you feel like a cold beer, wine or even prosecco, Proper Pizza have you covered. They are fully licensed with a range of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beers, wine and bubbles.

Delivery And Take Away Orders. *During level 3 Proper Pizza started to do their own delivery, available on their website or via phone orders : 0800 365 537. This is a new service addition they are now providing all around Auckland, within a 15km distance from the restaurant. During level 2 they will continue with Proper Delivery, giving a chance to all the pizza lovers ordering Proper Pizza even if they are not in CBD.

For app users, Proper Pizza is able to deliver freshly baked pizza to your door as always, via their partners: Uber Eats, Easi and Menulog. Flamingo and Zomato will soon join the team. If you prefer to pick up your pizza, you can do so at any time. Proper Pizza will bake and keep warm your order till your arrival. The customers can order for take-away via phone :0800 365 537 or online in their website.

For more information on gluten free pizzas Auckand, vegan pizzas and best pizzas in Auckland please go to www.properpizza.co.nz and enjoy the best pizzas in Auckland.