Ryco Filters Case Study With Visualcraft

Carrying your company’s brand right through all facets of your business is important, and vehicles are no exception. You’ve no doubt seen vehicle wraps on the road, however, you may not be clear on what vehicle wraps are, and more importantly, why wrapping your personal vehicle, company vehicle, or fleet of company vehicles may be a highly profitable decision.

A vehicle wrap is a vinyl graphic that is applied over a car’s paint, and the quality of the vinyl is very important! Many vehicle wrap companies use sub-standard vinyl that may look fine now, but will fade, peel and tear within months – leaving vehicles looking worse than they did before the vehicle wrap was applied, but at Visualcraft they only use high-performance vinyl.

As they explain, “Ryco Filters approached us to wrap their new Ford Ranger Raptor with its fresh livery. They wanted to utilise a Satin black finish with bright gloss logos to ensure their brand really pops on the road and at promotional events. We started with a complete dismantle of the vehicle to ensure the wrap is of the highest quality. Then we carefully wrapped all external panels with a Satin black film.

“The logos were printed on a high gloss vinyl cut and applied over the satin black film. The wheels also received some individual branding”.

Visualcraft say that signage is one of the most effective ways to promote your brand, and they produce high quality graphics that can be as simple as a company logo, to full vehicle wraps. With meticulous attention to detail, their creative team work closely with their clients to ensure brand consistency and to produce quality, eye-catching imagery.

Whether it’s a single vehicle or a fleet, Visualcraft offer digitally printed wraps or computer cut vinyl graphics suitable for all types of cars, trucks and vans, and for

more information on vehicle signage Auckland, 3D lettering signage and retail store signs please go to http://www.visualcraft.co.nz .