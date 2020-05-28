Lincoln Green in Te Atatu For Your Next Business Conference

Choosing the right conference venue can make or break your event. After all, the venue will have a big impact on your budget and set the tone for your entire conference. Critical details, like the date of your event, are dependent on the space you select, so it’s important to choose wisely.

This is why you should choose to hold your next conference, meeting or event a success with Quality Hotel Lincoln Green. They boast flexible spaces to accommodate plenary, breakaway and banquet events all on one site, and food and beverage options are plentiful and can suit all dietary requirements. Lincoln Green offer six flexible function rooms with the capacity for 2-300 delegates.

The even better news is they offer a Daily Delegate Package ($62pp including GST), this price being valid until 31st August 2019. The package includes venue hire, arrival tea and coffee, morning tea with one food item, lunch (chef’s choice), afternoon tea with one food item and a data projector and screen and whiteboard.

There is also complementary Wifi for all delegates, free all day car parking and eligibility to their rewards programme. These prices are applicable to a minimum of 20 delegates. For more information and to book please contact sales@lincolngreen.co.nz or call 09 838 7003.

Lincoln Green’s Rewards Program for meetings, conferences and events rewards your conferencing and event business with Shopping Gift Vouchers, so make the most of this program to earn gift vouchers.

The Icon restaurant is open for breakfast seven days a week from 6.30am -10am, and is also available for private lunch and dinner functions as part of their conferencing and events facilities.

Also, the hotel is in a commercial area with casual eateries, and is a nine minute walk from sporting events at Trusts Arena, 2 km from State Highway 16 and 6 km from Crystal Mountain amusement park.

If your event runs all day or over several days, it’s often best to choose a conference venue with on-site accommodation. That way, delegates can relax at the end of the day without any added travel, so for more information on conference facilities Auckland, things to do in Auckland and Auckland accommodation please go to https://www.lincolngreen.co.nz .