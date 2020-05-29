Roof Auckland Explain What's Involved in Tile Conversions

If your tile roof is looking tired or leaking, or perhaps you like the look of a colorsteel Roof and feel like a change in style then you have come to the right place. Roof Auckland specialise in converting Decramastic Steel Tiles and Concrete tiles to Colorsteel Long Run.

Regarding Decramastic tiles, please note, in recent years, asbestos has been found in approximately 50% of metal roof tiles. The asbestos is not harmful as it is Encapsulated in the binding agent that holds the chip onto the roof. However, all tiles tested and found to have asbestos must be removed by a certified installer. Roof Auckland are happy to provide a quote, but the tiles will require testing.

There are many reasons to convert to Long Run Iron roofs, one being that they can last from anywhere between 40-70 years, depending on the type of material. They are also extremely durable, and are able to withstand nearly any type of weather conditions including rain, wind, snow, hail, and heat.

Depending on location, new roofs with a pitch of over three degrees and one kilometre from the sea receive warranties for:

Paint will not flake, peel or excessively fade for 30 years

Will not perforate through corrosion 18 years

They are also extremely energy efficient, reflecting solar heat, which can reduce cooling costs by 10-25%, and are also environmentally friendly. Long Run Metal roofs have a recyclable content depending on the material used, and are also 100% recyclable at the end of their life cycle.

Roof Auckland’s tile conversion process starts with measuring the roof and giving a quote. After you approve the quote, any necessary safety guardrails are installed according to workplace health and safety guidelines. The old roof is removed in manageable sections, which ensures that the building remains weatherproof and secure.

As each roof section is removed, 75 x 50 treated purlin timber is installed. This is enforced by the NZ building code and is a requirement for Colorsteel and Colorcote long run to be fixed to. Once timber is installed, underlay paper is then laid and the new roof is installed, complete with new fastenings and all required roof flashings.

Finally, safety guard rails are taken down, all old roofing material is taken away and your property is left clean and tidy. Roof Auckland can manage your entire project from start to ﬁnish – removing any guesswork and uncertainty, and you can rest assured that your home is in the very best of hands with their team, so for more information on leaking roof repair, long run roofing and roof replacement Auckland please go to https://www.roofauckland.nz .