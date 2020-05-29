AgSpares Welcoming Customers Once More as NZ Lowers COVID-19 Alert Level to Level 2

AgSpares, a leading supplier of farm machinery and tractor parts online in New Zealand, have expanded access for customers following the government’s decision to lower the COVID-19 Alert Level to Level 2 on May 13th.

Alert Level 2 permits businesses to open to customers so long as designated safety measures are in place. As such, AgSpares is now open to the public from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

With Alert Level 2 in place, the NZ government encourages everyone to observe appropriate physical distancing, with only small and controlled gatherings of ten or less permitted. Abiding by Alert Level 2 restrictions, AgSpares will have limited staff on-site, with groups of tractor parts specialists persisting on a work-from-home rotation.

Where possible, AgSpares encourages customers to order online and take advantage of their click and collect services, or to place orders via phone call to limit physical contact.

AgSpares is ready to meet their customers’ needs as the company opens its showroom. Customers are asked to sign a contact register and sanitise their hands before entering the premises. Additionally, AgSpares ensures adequate space for both customers and staff on their showroom floor.

Following Alert Level 2 updates, AgSpares has continued to meet their clients’ needs as they introduce winter products to help farmers protect their farm machinery. The following products are currently available on promotion:

E6180 Tractor Cover – A universal full vintage tractor cover in Grey. The cover is suitable to fit older tractors such as TEA20, MF35, Fordson Dextra, and more.

E6181 Tractor Cover – A tractor cover made from Brown Canvus with button poppers made to fit over bonnet and seat of tractors Ford 4000 size.

E4142 Lightning Kit – The kit includes two headlights, one Lumen LED work lamp, and one three-position light switch.

E6121 Three Point Linkage Towbar – Ideal for a boat tractor or towing farm implements. It includes a 50mm tow ball and a jaw to take ¾ inch drawbar pin. It is suitable for various models of John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Ford New Holland, and Ferguson.

To learn more about the availability of products, visit the AgSpares website: https://agspares.co.nz/