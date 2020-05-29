Cloud Edge goes PrePaid for Tollfree Numbers

With changing markets and uncertain times ahead, Cloud Edge have adpated their popular 0800 number platform to support pre-paid connections. Uptake by both business and personal clients has been well recieved as most clients weren't reaching their minimum calling levels anyway. Pre-paid 0800 numbers are in fact saving most clients time and money.

As Cloud Edge explain it, you don’t need any special equipment to get an 0800 number. All you need is a phone to receive calls, and with Cloud Edge it’s simple!

In New Zealand you have a choice of toll free numbers beginning with 0800 or 0508. There are two different selections because toll free numbers started out belonging to Vodafone and Spark, but now, anyone can use these numbers.

If you’re getting your first 0800 or 0508 number, it’s a good idea to choose a number that’s going to be easy for your customers to remember. Many companies go for numbers whereby the letters make up the company name; e.g. 0800 BREEZE (The Breeze Radio). If you’re going to do this, just consider how user-friendly the numerical version is.

