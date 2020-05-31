Temwa Chileshe Takes Title In Third Week Of Squash League

Rising New Zealand squash star, Temwa Chileshe scored his second Premier Squash League title after he repeated his week one victory with success over Joel Arscott again.

Chileshe 19 ranked at 337 in the world defeated his training partner in four games but only after coming from a set down for an eventual 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7.

Arscott, 20 ranked 235 on the world PSA rankings was quick out of the blocks in the final winning five of the first six points but then found himself down 8-9 before reeling off the next three points in a row to take the first game.

However Chileshe then showed a steady hand to freeze errors and gradually chip away to take the second 11-5. In the third game Chileshe pushed forward in what was a close battle and could have gone either way. In the fourth game it was Arscott who led 4-1, but Chileshe kept up with the shot making to win 11-7 and take the title.

Chileshe’s older brother Lwamba ranked 150 is currently based in the United Kingdom awaiting the opening of lockdown to get back on court again.

In other matches the battle of the 17-year-olds was won by Elijah Thomas over Leo Fatialofa in straight games for third place. Bay of Plenty’s Glenn Templeton, 18 took five games to overcome Commonwealth Games player Lance Beddoes for fifth position. Beddoes added some much needed variety to the tournament and at age 27 kept the youngsters on their toes with some short sharp shot making.

In the other match for seventh and eighths Michael Shelton-Agar beat Jack ‘Pinball; Conder in four games.

The fourth and final week of the Unsquashable Premier League which has been played to give New Zealand’s emerging squash pro’s competitive matches out of lockdown starts on Friday at the SquashXL Club in Auckland.

Results:

Michael Shelton Agar bt Jack Conder 11-9, 11-5, 4-11, 11-4

Glenn Templeton bt Lance Beddoes 8-11, 11-7, 11-1, 6-11, 13-11,

Elijah Thomas be Leo Fatialofa 11-9, 11-8, 11-5

Temwa Chileshe bt Joel Arscott 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7.