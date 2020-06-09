Double the thermal performance of your windows with Low E glass and argon gas

Windows and doors are a critical part of any home’s performance. They are designed to allow us access to the outdoors, whilst still protecting the interior from the elements when necessary. It’s a difficult balance, but one that can be struck effectively with Eco Auckland’s combination of quality uPVC joinery, Low E glass, and argon gas.

Low E glass (Low Emissivity) is a type of glass which reflects longwave radiation, preventing heat from escaping the room in winter—or from entering it during summer. Argon gas is a naturally-occurring inert gas which is 40% denser than air. It can be trapped and sealed between the panes of glass in double-glazed windows, acting as an effective barrier to heat transfer. Using the two in combination offers the best thermal performance for glass windows and doors, and Eco Auckland pairs the two for an upgrade that will make any home warmer, drier, and more comfortable.

When used in conjunction with Eco Auckland’s eco-friendly, secure, durable, uPVC joinery, the Low E glass and argon gas combination provides top-notch thermal performance. A home that’s pleasant to live in and affordable to run is well worth the investment.

